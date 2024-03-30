Radam community event hosted by University of Utah for students away from home

SALT LAKE CITY — Muslims around the world are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, with a large part of the month is gathering to break fasts together.

But for students far from home, it can be isolating to be on your own. That’s why the Muslim Students Association at the University of Utah hosts a community iftar to bring people together and find a place where they feel like they belong.

"It doesn’t feel that different from home. The Muslim community tries to replicate what is being happening in other communities,” said Muwaffaq Usman Adam, a student at the University of Utah from Ghana.

He joined the University of Utah’s campus event to eat and pray.

"You get to make new friends, you network, you get to know different perspectives, different cultures, it’s really wonderful,” he said.

For many, Ramadan is a month of discipline and growth. "Ramadan is honestly a time to reflect more on myself and to build better habits,” said Leena Kergaye, president of the Muslim Students Association at the University of Utah.

During Ramadan, Muslims all over fast without food and water from sunrise to sunset. It is one of the pillars of Islam. At the Muslim Students Association's third annual community iftar event, student leaders want to share the message of Ramadan.

"I think one thing that we are just trying to teach people about is how peaceful that this religion can be, especially in Ramadan, there’s just a lot of serenity and calmness that comes with this month, it’s just very spiritual, and it’s a time for you to also reflect on your own things,” added Kergaye.

With everyone grateful to have a community to spend the evening with.

"Ramadan is also a month of sharing. You share your food, you get the blessings of the fasting of the other person,” said Adam.

You can learn more about MSA here and help donate to their programming here.