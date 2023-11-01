Ragnar Wasatch Back set to make a comeback in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — The original Ragnar race, where teams make their way from Logan to Brighton Ski Resort, is set to return in 2024 for the first time in five years.

Strap on your running shoes and assemble your team because Ragnar Wasatch Back will be hosted on June 7 and 8.

Teams of 12 will start the race at Utah State University and end at Brighton Ski Resort for a total length of 200 miles.

Organizers tell FOX 13 News they expect about 300 teams of 12 to participate, meaning at least 4,000 people will compete in the event.

The 2024 event will be the first time in five years Wasatch Back Ragnar has returned to Utah. The last time the race was hosted was in 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, the race was canceled due to the pandemic. Organizers say that in 2022, they decided they wanted to bring the race back to its original course as it had been changed through the years.

It took some time and effort to get the course back to its original setup but now, Wasatch Back Ragnar is ready to welcome teams to the starting line.

Organizers said the race is a gorgeous trail from Logan to Brighton with the final leg running up Guardsman Pass.

Though the Ragnar series has expanded to 30 other cities across the United States, including in Zion, the Wasatch Back event was the original.

As Ragnar celebrates its 20th anniversary, the reopening of the Wasatch Back race is an especially sweet touch for running enthusiasts.

Runners can already register their team for the 2024 event with a regular team costing $1,400 or a team of six costing $850.