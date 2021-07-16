Rain and rising floodwaters play role in southern Utah train derailment.

LUND, Utah — A train with 95 cars derailed late Thursday night in Iron County and it appears heavy rain and flooding in the area played a role in the crash.

The train went off the tracks around 10:10 p.m. near the town of Lund, which is located in the Escalante Valley in the northwestern part of the county.

Occupants of the train said water was covering the tracks at the time of the derailment and those rising floodwaters hampered efforts to rescue three people injured in the crash.

The injured men had been able to exit the train and get on the upper side of the locomotive, but could not get off the train due to the rising water.

Rescue teams were able to get the men transferred off the train after several hours and transported to a hospital for treatment.

One had a head injury, which was bleeding, and the other two suffered only minor injuries.

There were approximately 95 cars involved with unknown cargo and freight.

The sheriff’s office asks that people stay out of the area until the cars are removed.

Several agencies responded including the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County Roads Department, Cedar City Fire Department, Washington County swift water team, Union Pacific, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Beaver County Ambulance.

The scene is being turned over to the NTSB and Union Pacific.

