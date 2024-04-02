Raising awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SALT LAKE CITY — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office, Utahns are more likely to stay silent and not come forward.

"The scope of this problem is overwhelming," said district attorney Sim Gill.

Survivor Erin Van Berkel said she never would have reported her assault if she didn't have to go to the hospital.

"It didn't matter that it started out consensual. When I said 'no,' he kept going. It was rape. Even when he was kind for a little bit after, it was still rape," she said.

It's been four years and she relies on the Rape Recovery Center to help her heal.

"It's such a burden to bear, and it's easier to have a few different trained people to help carry the burden with you," said Van Berkel.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said there were about 3,200 reported cases of sexual assault statewide in the last year.

Statistically, Utahns are less likely to report than the average American.

"Nationally, around 67.5% – almost seven out of ten rapes – are not reported," he said. "In the state of Utah, that's almost eight, almost nine out of ten."

In a press conference Monday, Gill and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera acknowledged the role they can play to make sure victims are believed and supported.

"Some questions may feel uncomfortable, but remember that law enforcement officers are professionals just like doctors and teachers and they are prepared to listen to what happened," said Rivera.

2024 will be The Rape Recovery Center's 50th year helping victims of sexual assault.

The organization offers a variety of resources including someone to go to the hospital and stay with you during a forensic exam, assistance to help understand the criminal justice process, or in-house therapy.

"The more time that passes, the less control he has over me. That's due to the help I received and continue to receive by coming forward," said Van Berkel.

