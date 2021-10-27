Raising Cane's raises minimum wage to $15 for all Utah workers effective immediately

SALT LAKE CITY — In a move that brings the company minimum in Utah to over double the current minimum wage, Raising Cane’s announced that effective immediately all hourly workers in Utah will be paid a minimum of $15/hour.

Raising Cane's currently has two locations in Utah. One in Provo and one in South Jordan.

Cane's also said they will be raising manager minimum pay to $18/hour.

“We are so grateful for the warm welcome Salt Lake City gave Cane’s as we opened our first two Utah restaurants earlier this year,” said Chris Vines, Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants. “As we continue to expand in this amazing market, we are thrilled to be able to invest even more in our great Utah crew that make this all possible.”