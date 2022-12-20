Rally looks to help, highlight struggle of Utah families experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — As the cold temperatures continue, some families with children are left without a warm place to stay.

The first Teddy Bear Rally Diaper and Formula Drive was held in front of the Utah State Capitol Monday night.

Around 75 people turned out for the event, donating what they could to help.

"I think it is of utmost importance to do this," said Julie Page, who brought items to donate.

Page came to the event with her partner, Susan, and her 7-year-old and 4-year-old sons.

"We've got diapers and pull-ups and formula, wipes and teddy bears," said Page.

Organizers of the event said that according to The Road Home, as of October, 45 families with 130 kids were sleeping outside in tents or in cars, because there was not enough room at the homeless shelter.

"We really wanted to nail in that there have been people, kids, sleeping in this weather," said Grace Cunningham, who organized the rally.

Cunningham is a community organizer with Powerful Moms Who Care, a project with Crossroads Urban Center.

The rally brought in plenty of donations, like diapers, baby formula and more than 50 teddy bears to be given to children in need.

"We're also hoping to just really raise awareness for this issue because not many people are talking about it," said Cunningham.

Gov. Spencer Cox has proposed $150 million to go toward housing initiatives in the upcoming budget.

Cunningham tells FOX 13 News that she is hoping $30 million of that would be used for permanent supportive housing for families.

It's something both the newly-elected Utah Senate and House minority leaders say is valid.

"We need more, and I can tell you there are many more legislators working to include more," said Sen. Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City).

"We have so many people in need, who are couch surfing or living in cars, that we don't even hear about, so we want to ensure all people have a safe place to stay," added Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City).

On a cold Monday night where the temperatures were once again below freezing, those who turned out were hoping to ease some of the burden that unsheltered families and children are currently facing.

"We want to be supportive of our community and help in any way we can," said Page.

Cunningham said the donations received at the event will be taken back to the food pantries and thrift store run by Crossroads Urban Center.

She says those items will be given to people that come in who are in need.