Rally to save Great Salt Lake urges Utah lawmakers to make 'meaningful change'

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns gathered Saturday morning to raise awareness about the dire situation of the Great Salt Lake.

“This is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and to let a very preventable crisis occur is reckless,” said Brittany Parks, who attended the rally at the Utah State Capitol with her daughters. Her family moved to Utah last year, and she has been worried about how the lake drying up would impact the health of her family.

Last year, the lake reached historically low water levels, causing concerns for experts and people who live here.

“The toxic dust from the drying out lake, that’s going to affect air quality,” said Michael Dervage.

It also impacts wildlife that relies on the lake as well.

“A resource for birds that migrate to the Great Salt Lake — thousands of birds. Who knows what’s going to happen if this continues,” said Kathryn Collard, who has lived in Utah all her life and called the state of the lake “tragic.”

Hundreds of people gathered at the rally, held just days before the legislative session starts, to show lawmakers that they want to see meaningful change to help the Great Salt Lake.

People held up signs, chanted, recited poems and sang with the goal to help raise awareness about what could happen if we lose the Great Salt Lake.

“We have the greatest snow on earth, courtesy of the Great Salt Lake,” said Parks. “We just want to make sure we protect our environment.”

Advocates and people in the community are pushing for immediate change.

“Hope significant change happens in the prioritization of reducing the amount of water allocated to alfalfa farms,” said Parks.

People understand that the first step is Utahns making sure their voices are heard. Parks said the sight was “inspiring… especially before this legislative session.”

Rallygoers said they're demanding justice for the lake.

“Everybody recognizes that unless the people demand action, it’s not going to happen. Nobody is going to do it for you,” said Collard.