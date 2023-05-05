Ranchers assess damage from long winter, wet spring

RICH COUNTY, Utah — Flooding continues to have a costly and deadly impact on farmers and ranchers in Rich County. A harsh winter coupled with a quick snowmelt in the spring has been devastating to the land, while killing livestock in the area.

"I don't like to count how many we've lost because it's been devastating," said rancher Justine Wilson.

Even as recent as last week, most of Wilson's ranch was covered in snow. Now, the impacts of flooding are affecting her livelihood.

"Just two days ago, i had two drowned [cattle] when all this was still flowing pretty heavy," she said. "It's hard and it's an impact that is spread across this valley."

Not only the valley, but the rest of the state as well.

"We have some ranchers in the state that have lost 40% of their calves this year," explained Ron Gibson, president of the Utah Farm Bureau. "Just imagine just taking 40% of your income right off the bat.

Gibson says nearly every county in the state has dealt with issues regarding the heavy snowfall and flooding. He added that Rich County is the last community that he knows of that is getting rid of their snow.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says since Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency due to flooding, they are working to expedite the process to get financial resources to help ranchers.

Moving cattle to higher ground could come at an expense up to $5,000 per ranch.

"A lot of these ranchers don't even have availability to dry ground, so they're having to lease land from other people or move them further away out," said Bailee Woolstenhulme with the Department of Agriculture and Food.

While the department hopes to know in a few days what can be done financially, Woolstenhulme says there are other resources available.

"There are lots of United States Department of Agriculture programs that are maybe available to them, such as the livestock indemnity program that can help with farmers and ranchers that have lost livestock in these types of situations."

For ranchers like Wilson worry what could come next, if and when the water in the nearby Bear River rises.

"My hope that we can just make it through."