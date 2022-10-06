Ranger rescues stranded family during historic Moab flooding

MOAB, Utah — On August 20th, 2022, flooding ripped through downtown Moab, not only turning roads into rivers, but damaging businesses and homes.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever see a flood like that in Moab again, hopefully not,” said Ranger Cody Marsh, with the Bureau of Land Management.

Marsh has experienced the impacts of a flood himself. In 2021, his own home was flooded due to a Pack Creek flash flood. However, on the night of August 20, he was just finishing up his work day when the flood waters started rushing through town.

Remember the flooding that ripped thru @CityofMoab on August 20th damaging businesses and some homes?



Something from that night you haven't seen... is an intense rescue from a @BLMUtah Ranger who helped get three visitors from Paris to safety.



📹TONIGHT on @fox13 at 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/9bv6G48R9z — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) October 6, 2022

“Everyone was busy, I knew I was pretty close so I was like hey I’ll be en route,” said Ranger Marsh about the call he responded to that night. “I knew if I parked my truck in the middle of the road that’s kind of where the highest part of the road is because the streets were completely inundated, I’ve never seen anything like it in my career.”

Marsh navigated flood waters that completely covered a road near the Kokopelli Lodge. Three people were stranded in a motel room that had been filling up with water.

“The first thing I saw was the wall AC unit was just a waterfall, there was just water coming out of the AC unit and the wall,” said Ranger Marsh as he approached the people and quickly learned they were speaking French. “I was like, let’s get out, let’s get out, let’s move to my truck.”

Marsh was able to communicate quickly with everyone involved and the three people started moving through the water. He was helping a young woman navigate the water while a man and woman walked together to try and reach his BLM vehicle.

“I just remember thinking like don’t get swept downstream and get pinned up against this vehicle or lose her,” said Marsh as he recalls the event. “We stepped out off that curb it seemed like and just immediately felt like someone pulled a rug out from underneath.”

Marsh and one of the women fell into the flood waters but luckily were able to get to their feet before being swept away.

“I think in that emergency situation when you’re in danger, your body does extraordinary things,” said Marsh. “I don’t know how I popped up so quick, I don’t know how I didn’t get swept downstream more and potentially the girl as well.”

Fortunately, everyone made it to the vehicle safely. The three motel guests were driven to the Spanish Trail Arena where an evacuation site had been set up.

“Cody did what Cody does you know a classic BLM Ranger or Park Service Ranger does as a solo person,” said John Knight, Owner of Kokopelli Lodge. “They went, they stopped, they assessed the situation, they saw someone needed help, realized that if they don’t act now there’s a chance that we lose a life here.”

Knight was able to call a friend who was assisting at the Spanish Trail Arena. He was able to be reconnected with his motel guests, retrieve all of their belongings and get them a room at another hotel for the night.

“Got up the next morning, dug out their car which had been floating through and got their car to them and they went on their way they actually sent me an email a couple of days with pictures of them camping near the Grand Canyon,” said Knight.

As the community continues to rebuild, some businesses are still trying to pick up the pieces. Right now, John Knight’s Kokopelli Lodge only has five of their 10 rooms available.

As for Ranger Marsh, earlier this year he earned a national award within the Bureau of Land Management.

“In a ceremony at the Stewart Lee Udall Department of the Interior Building in Washington D.C. on Thursday, March 12, the Bureau of Land Management officially announced that BLM Moab Field Office Ranger Cody Marsh had been named the BLM Ranger of the Year for 2022,” said the Bureau of Land Management in a news release. “Ranger of the Year award criteria include outstanding performance directly enhancing the protection of public lands and its visitors, demonstrating outstanding leadership and ethical qualities, fostering outstanding working relationships, and demonstrating an unusual degree of courage, stamina, or willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty, and/or exceptional/heroic achievement. Ranger Marsh was recognized for his work in each category.”

It was also recognized that Ranger Marsh not only answers visitor questions but provides life-saving support when needed.

Moab and southeastern Utah have been a target for severe weather and heavy storms this year.

“Check the weather, know the forecast for wherever you’re going,” said Ranger Marsh. “I think Moab can kind of lure people in with good weather and scenic views and the rocks and everything, and it could be a bluebird day but a flash flood can come and ruin your day right?”