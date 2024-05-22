Rare white bison born in Wyoming for second year in a row

EVANSTON, Wyoming — For the second year in a row, a rare sight is captivating the attention of visitors at Bear River State Park in Evanston, Wyoming.

Just an hour and a half away from Salt Lake City, a white bison calf was welcomed to the herd earlier this month.

Arron Healy

FOX 13 News viewer Arron Healy captured the amazing sight, showing the baby interacting with its mother and other members of the herd.

Healy said four calves have been born at the park so far this season.

Even more rare, this is the SECOND year in a row a white calf has been born in the area!

Arron Healy

FOX 13 News visited the area in 2023 to learn about what caused the rare occurrence.

Experts said the calves are not "albino," which is a one-in-10-million occurrence. Their white coloring comes from Charolais cattle, which is mixed in with their DNA.

Healy said there are two sisters, both white colored, at the park. In 2023, only one sister birthed a calf, but this year, both sisters brought a new baby to the herd!

Arron Healy

One sister had a white calf, while the other had a normal, brown-colored baby.

Although these white bison aren't as rare as their albino cousins, the calves are just as adorable and quite a sight to behold.

If you want to check out the calves and the rest of the herd for yourself, the park is open from 8 a.m. until sunset.