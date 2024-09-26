Ready to get out and see the fall leaves? Here's the best routes for you to take

SALT LAKE CITY — The fall air is coming to Utah and with that comes warm drinks, heavy jackets, and getting out to see the leaves change colors.

Trees typically hit their peak colors during the end of September and the first week of October. So this weekend and next will be the best time to get out and see them. You should keep in mind that the busiest times on the scenic roads will be on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Here are a couple of favorite spots for Utahns wishing to catch some of the peak foliage.

Hobble Creek Canyon:

If you take the Springville Exit in Utah County and turn onto Canyon Road it will take you to Hobble Creek Canyon.

Alpine Loop:

Just North of Hobble Creek Canyon you can take the Alpine Loop from Provo Canyon or American Fork Canyon.

Guardsman Pass:

You can also head up Big Cottonwood Canyon to make it to Guardsman Pass just past the Brighton Resort. If you are heading there from Park City, just take Prospect Street to get to the pass.

Ogden River Scenic Byway:

For those in Davis and Weber Counties, the Ogden River Scenic Byway is a great route to take to see the fall colors. Access to the path starts at the mouth of Ogden Canyons and goes for 30 miles. The drive will put you in the town of Woodruff at its end.