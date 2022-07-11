'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Jen Shah pleads guilty to fraud

SALT LAKE CITY — Jennifer Shah, a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," pleaded guilty Monday to taking part in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that defrauded senior citizens.

Shah appeared in a New York City courtroom where she changed her plea to guilty for wire fraud in the federal case. She will be back in court in November for sentencing.

In March 2021, Shah was arrested by federal agents, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith, and both were charged for allegedly defrauding victims by enticing them into entering business opportunities in Utah, Nevada and Arizona and selling their names to telemarketers in New York and New Jersey.

These nationwide scams defrauded senior citizens out of millions of dollars since 2012.

According to the New York Post who had a reporter in the courtroom, Shah told the judge she knew this harmed many people and that she was sorry.

No confirmation from Bravo on how this will affect her status on the show.