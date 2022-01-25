'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star fired after old social media posts resurface

SALT LAKE CITY — "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennie Nguyen has been fired from the show after controversial social media posts resurfaced recently.

Bravo, the network that produces and airs the show, announced Nguyen's departure from the show on Tuesday, stating that the decision was made in response to her overtly offensive social media statements.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’" the network said in a statement on its Instagram.

"We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions," the statement continued.

According to FOX News, the decision came after fans of the show began criticizing Nguyen on social media after discovering a slew of posts from 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests in which she appeared to advocate for violence against protestors and made racist remarks, which her critics denounced.

“I’m sick of people saying cops need more training,” one Facebook post from September 2020 read, the Daily Beast reported. “You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”

Another post she shared earlier that month reportedly read: “Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

The posts have been deleted since they re-surfaced and Nguyen shared an apology, saying, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

Nearly all of Nguyen's co-stars have publicly rejected her previous posts and unfollowed her, including Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Jen Shah.

Nguyen has not yet publicly commented on her firing.