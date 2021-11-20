'Real Housewives of SLC' star's assistant pleads guilty in fraud case

An assistant to "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah has pleaded guilty in a multi-million dollar fraud case, signaling he may be cooperating with prosecutors in the case against her.

Court records show Stuart Smith, 43, changed his plea to guilty on Friday during an appearance before U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein in New York. He had faced charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

"I have decided that I wish to enter a plea of guilty to certain charges," he wrote in a filing in court.

On the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Smith is portrayed as one of Shah's assistants for the many companies she owns and operates. Federal prosecutors have alleged Shah and Smith sold "lead lists" of people in connection with a multimillion dollar telemarketing scheme.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced next year. Shah will go on trial in March.