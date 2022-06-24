Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood undergoes successful surgery

HERRIMAN, Utah — Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood underwent surgery on his injured adductor Thursday.

The 29-year-old Hawaii native, now in his second season with RSL, had doctors repair the left adductor and release a related nerve, following Wood’s injury suffered in last Saturday’s 2-0 home win over San Jose.

“This combined procedure puts Bobby in the best position to heal fully and to return this season,” said RSL senior director of athlete health and performance Theron Enns. “The exact timeline for his return to the field will be determined later as his rehabilitation progresses, but typically this combined adductor surgery will allow Bobby to return in 8-10 weeks. RSL will update his progress in the coming weeks.”

Wood has scored five goals in 31 games played during his two seasons in Utah, including three in his first 15 games of the current 2022 season, tying him with FW Sergio Cordova and DF Justen Glad for the 2022 team lead. Two of Wood’s goals this year served as game-winners, in the 1-0 home win on March 5 over Seattle and the 3-0 home win on May 28 against Houston.

RSL hosts Columbus Crew SC in this week’s home Major League Soccer fixture (kickoff Saturday, 8:00p MT), celebrating both Pride night and offering post-game Fireworks in what is expected to be the Club’s record eighth consecutive sellout. Tickets can be obtained here.