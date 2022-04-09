Recent shoplifting problem has local businesses finding creative ways to stop thieves

Carrie Vondrus, owner of Endless Indulgence Retro Wear in Ogden, has security down to a science.

“I think we have around 12 cameras now," she said.

The first time someone stole from the store, she and her husband knew they had to do something.

“We decided, you know what, we're going to make you famous," she said. "And so we decided we'll hang anyone's picture in the window, hopefully to deter people in the future, but also to let them know that we haven't forgotten about it, because we can't raise the price of our inventory to cover theft.”

Even a dozen cameras can’t stop this new kind of shoplifter that's emerged since the pandemic started, said Vondrus.

“Now they come in with the coats on, the hoods up, sunglasses on, mask on," she said. "You can get absolutely no ID.”

One shop in Park City came up with a different solution: some new rules. Splendor Beauty announced last week that no one under the age of 15 can come in without a guardian, groups can't be bigger than four people, and customers must check coats and bags at the door.

“I want to see fun, good people coming in all the time," said Vondrus. "As soon as you start stealing from me, it gets my hackles up and it changes my personality.”

Vondrus hates having to put so much money and energy into preventing shoplifting, but she has no choice.

“We’re struggling to stay alive for lack of support," she said. "And now people are stealing.”