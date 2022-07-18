Reckless driver on I-80 arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 31-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to a shift report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was observed crossing over the centerline of I-80 three separate times.

A traffic stop was conducted, and while an officer was speaking with the driver, what was described in the report as the odor of raw marijuana was detected.

That led to a search of the vehicle.

The search yielded what was described as a user amount of raw marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

A cat that was inside the vehicle was picked up by animal control.