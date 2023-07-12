Recommendation made to study 7 Salt Lake City elementary schools for potential closure

SALT LAKE CITY — At a meeting Tuesday night, a recommendation was made to further study seven elementary schools within the Salt Lake City School District for possible closure.

The Board of Education heard a report from the Boundaries and Planning Director that recommended further study.

In addition to the seven elementary schools, further study was recommended for the remaining twenty elementary schools within the district for potential boundary adjustment, should any closures be made.

An email sent to parents after the meeting clarified that being included on the list does not mean the schools will close and the earliest a final decision would be made would be in December 2023 or January 2024.

The recommended schools to study for potential closure are:



Emerson Elementary

Hawthorne Elementary

M. Lynn Bennion Elementary

Mary W. Jackson Elementary

Newman Elementary

Riley Elementary

Wasatch Elementary

In a frequently asked questions page on the district's website, it states the decision to consider closing schools comes as student enrollment has declined nearly 29% in the last eight years, which is equivalent to a decrease of more than 3,000 students.

"These enrollment numbers are not projected to increase in the coming years; in order to be fiscally responsible in expending public funds and in providing excellent educational environments for student learning and development, the district must study the appropriateness of consolidating schools," the website reads in part.

Many factors went into choosing what schools would be considered on the list as potential closure list, including enrollment, demographics, student safety, transportation, special programs, financial implications, neighborhood identity and more.

Before final action is taken, officials with the district said there will be plenty of time for public input and comment on the decision.

Open houses will be held in the fall for parents and community members to voice their opinion and people can also begin leaving their input online using this form.

In August, it's expected the school board will make a decision on whether or not to approve the recommendations for further study. The following months will be spent gathering input from the public and then a hearing will be held in December 2023 to January 2024, when a final decision will be made.