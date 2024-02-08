Record snow, rain hits Utah's roads and slopes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather went back and forth from snow to rain all day Wednesday in the Wasatch Front.

Some areas saw lots of rain while others saw lots of snow.

Whiteout conditions had neighborhoods in Draper and Suncrest mirroring the North Pole.

Meanwhile, the Salt Lake County looked more like April showers than February flurries.

"It's been very sparce this season, for sure," said skier Katie Crawford. "We were all expecting last season but unfortunately we didn't get that."

Although this weather is a headache to drivers, it's a dream come true for skiers chasing powder from out-of-state.

"Anybody that skis knows its indescribable," said Chris Iverson. "You feel like you're on cloud nine. You're floating around."

But skiing on snow is different than driving on it.

"I like to leave after dark. I definitely like to ride the bus if I have to drive in the snow after dark. I feel like that makes it a little more dangerous for me," said Crawford.

Their best advice: know your limits.

"We have front-wheel drive on this thing which makes it extra exciting. When you are going up a slope, we could barely get out of a spotlight in Colorado," said Iverson. "You just got to be smart. You got to know what you can drive, what you can't drive."