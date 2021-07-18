Recovery efforts underway after climbing death at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is currently working to recover the body of climber who fell at Bridal Veil Falls Saturday evening.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7:00 PM Saturday evening with reports of a male who had gone missing while climbing Bridal Veil Falls.

The male climber was later found dead, likely due to a fall. It was too dark for search-and-rescue teams to recover his body, so the operation had to be postponed to Sunday morning.

Crews are expected to be on-scene for at least 2-3 hours as the operation gets underway.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide more details as they become available.