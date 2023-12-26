Recycle your Christmas tree and all of that holiday wrapping paper

SALT LAKE CITY — Now that Christmas has come and gone, you may be wondering what to do with your tree and all that wrapping paper.

Much of it can be recycled.

Studies show Americans throw out nearly three billion more pounds of trash the week of the holidays than any other time of the year.

You can recycle boxes, cards and some wrapping papers – as long as the cards and wrapping paper are not covered with additives such as glitter, colored shapes or metallic plastics.

According to the Park Record, Tuesday is also the first day for Christmas tree compost collections in Summit county.

"Recycling rules are gonna vary depending on where you live, glossy and plain wrapping paper can be recycled,” said Sarah Blount, program director for research and development with NEEF. "Many communities in the U.S. offer curbside pickup of the trees. You just need to make sure you remove all the decorations and the city will break down the tree and use it for something else."

The Summit County collection will be open until February 4.

Salt Lake City residents are encouraged to cut up their Christmas trees into 4-foot pieces or smaller and put them in the brown curbside compost can for collection on their regular weekly waste collection day.

West Valley City government also says that garbage collection will be delayed by one day throughout the week.