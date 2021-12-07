Red Cross faces historically low blood supply, makes a plea for donors

Blood donations always take a dip during the holidays, but the Red Cross—which provides nearly half of the country's blood supply—is facing historically low supplies.

They are asking potential donors to make appointments as soon as possible to avoid delays in care for patients needing transfusions.

Donors can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to their website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As an extra incentive to donate blood this holiday season, everyone who donates from December 17—January 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved t-shirt, while supplies last.

Donors can save time by completing a RapidPass® before their appointments, which will streamline the registration process.

African-American donors can also have their blood screened for sickle cell traits; the Red Cross says that blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center has strict safety and infection control standards, including the use of face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Utah are listed below:

Davis

Bountiful

12/17/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bountiful Utah Heights Stake, 75 S. Moss Hill Dr. (1500 E.)

12/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saint Olaf Catholic Church, 1800 South Orchard Drive

Clearfield

12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tru Hotel Community Drive, 640 N Falcon Hills Dr

Hill Air Force Base

12/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hill Air Force Base, 5711 E Ave, Base Chapel, Building 445

Kaysville

12/17/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Kaysville Utah Haight Creek Stake, 1520 South Fox Pointe Dr

Layton

12/17/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/23/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/30/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

12/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Layton North Stake, 1954 E. Antelope Dr.

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F

Woods Cross

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Utah's Paramedic & EMS Academy, 1290 South 500 West, STE 200

_______________

Salt Lake

Bluffdale

12/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bluffdale City, 2222 West 14400 South

Herriman

12/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., JL Sorenson Recreation Center, 5350 West Herriman Main Street

Murray

12/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Murray Utah North Stake Center, 5200 S. Glendon St.

12/28/2021: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Murray Utah North Stake Center, 5200 S. Glendon St.

Salt Lake City

12/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Delta Salt Lake International Airport, 3920 W Terminal Drive

12/18/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/19/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friends & Family of ARC, SLC, 6616 South 900 East

12/20/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salt Lake Butler West Stake, 1355 East 7200 South

12/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., East Millcreek North Stake, 3408 South Celeste Way

12/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., ARC, 6616 South 900 East

12/23/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/26/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rose Park North Stake, 1155 North 1200 West

12/27/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Donor Center, 830 East Winchester Street

12/30/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

12/31/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

1/1/2022: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

1/2/2022: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East

Sandy

12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way

12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sandy Granite South Stake, 9855 South 2300 East

12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Sandy Willow Creek Stake, 2350 East Creek Road

Taylorsville

12/29/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Bennion Utah East Stake, 5980 S. 1300 W.

West Jordan

12/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Utah Welby Stake, 8385 S. 4800 W.

12/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Utah Sunset Ridge Stake, 8834 South Duck Ridge Way

12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jordan Landing Plaza, 3646 Center View Way

West Valley City

12/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Salt Lake County Sheriffs Office, 3415 South 900 West, Metro Jail

_______________

Utah

Eagle Mountain

12/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Center, 1650 E. Stagecoach Run

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eagle Mountain Utah East Stake, 4105 E Smith Ranch Rd

Lehi

12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lehi Utah Central Stake, 200 N. Center Street

Orem

12/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/18/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Utah Valley University Business Resource Center, 815 w 1250 s

12/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Canyon Park Tech Center, 1301 Research Way

12/20/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/23/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/27/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/30/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

12/31/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

1/1/2022: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway

Pleasant Grove

12/30/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove Community, 1028 West 1000 North

Provo

12/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bureau of Reclamation, 302 East 1860 South

12/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Oakhills Stake, 925 East North Temple Drive

Salem

12/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salem Stake, 470 East Salem Canal Road

Spanish Fork

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., ChikFilA, 825 E Highway 6

12/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spanish Fork Canyon Ridge Stake, 1911 East 1850 South

12/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spanish Fork Utah River Stake, 452 W 550 S

Springville

12/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Springville City, 717 S. 1200 W.

12/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Reams Springville Market, 759 East 400 South

_______________

Weber

Ogden

12/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home, 1102 N 1200 W St

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., McKay-Dee Hospital, 4401 S. Harrison Blvd.

12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Edward Jones - Kirk Johnson's Office, 1104 Country Hills Dr

12/29/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Ogden Mound Fort Stake, 373 15th Street

West Haven

12/30/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Ogden Utah West Stake, 3271 West 2550 South