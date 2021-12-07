Red Cross faces historically low blood supply, makes a plea for donors

Blood donations always take a dip during the holidays, but the Red Cross—which provides nearly half of the country's blood supply—is facing historically low supplies.
They are asking potential donors to make appointments as soon as possible to avoid delays in care for patients needing transfusions.
Donors can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to their website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As an extra incentive to donate blood this holiday season, everyone who donates from December 17—January 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved t-shirt, while supplies last.
Donors can save time by completing a RapidPass® before their appointments, which will streamline the registration process.
African-American donors can also have their blood screened for sickle cell traits; the Red Cross says that blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center has strict safety and infection control standards, including the use of face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Utah are listed below:
Davis
Bountiful
12/17/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bountiful Utah Heights Stake, 75 S. Moss Hill Dr. (1500 E.)
12/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saint Olaf Catholic Church, 1800 South Orchard Drive
Clearfield
12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tru Hotel Community Drive, 640 N Falcon Hills Dr
Hill Air Force Base
12/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hill Air Force Base, 5711 E Ave, Base Chapel, Building 445
Kaysville
12/17/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Kaysville Utah Haight Creek Stake, 1520 South Fox Pointe Dr
Layton
12/17/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/23/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/30/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
12/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Layton North Stake, 1954 E. Antelope Dr.
12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Layton Blood Donation Center, 852 W. Hill Field Road, Suite F
Woods Cross
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Utah's Paramedic & EMS Academy, 1290 South 500 West, STE 200
_______________
Salt Lake
Bluffdale
12/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bluffdale City, 2222 West 14400 South
Herriman
12/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., JL Sorenson Recreation Center, 5350 West Herriman Main Street
Murray
12/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Murray Utah North Stake Center, 5200 S. Glendon St.
12/28/2021: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Murray Utah North Stake Center, 5200 S. Glendon St.
Salt Lake City
12/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Delta Salt Lake International Airport, 3920 W Terminal Drive
12/18/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/19/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friends & Family of ARC, SLC, 6616 South 900 East
12/20/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salt Lake Butler West Stake, 1355 East 7200 South
12/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., East Millcreek North Stake, 3408 South Celeste Way
12/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., ARC, 6616 South 900 East
12/23/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/26/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rose Park North Stake, 1155 North 1200 West
12/27/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Donor Center, 830 East Winchester Street
12/30/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
12/31/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
1/1/2022: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
1/2/2022: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, 6616 South 900 East
Sandy
12/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way
12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sandy Granite South Stake, 9855 South 2300 East
12/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Sandy Willow Creek Stake, 2350 East Creek Road
Taylorsville
12/29/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Bennion Utah East Stake, 5980 S. 1300 W.
West Jordan
12/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Utah Welby Stake, 8385 S. 4800 W.
12/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Utah Sunset Ridge Stake, 8834 South Duck Ridge Way
12/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jordan Landing Plaza, 3646 Center View Way
West Valley City
12/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Salt Lake County Sheriffs Office, 3415 South 900 West, Metro Jail
_______________
Utah
Eagle Mountain
12/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Center, 1650 E. Stagecoach Run
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eagle Mountain Utah East Stake, 4105 E Smith Ranch Rd
Lehi
12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lehi Utah Central Stake, 200 N. Center Street
Orem
12/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/18/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Utah Valley University Business Resource Center, 815 w 1250 s
12/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Canyon Park Tech Center, 1301 Research Way
12/20/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/23/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/27/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/30/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
12/31/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
1/1/2022: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Orem Blood Donation Center, 384 East University Parkway
Pleasant Grove
12/30/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove Community, 1028 West 1000 North
Provo
12/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bureau of Reclamation, 302 East 1860 South
12/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Oakhills Stake, 925 East North Temple Drive
Salem
12/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salem Stake, 470 East Salem Canal Road
Spanish Fork
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., ChikFilA, 825 E Highway 6
12/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spanish Fork Canyon Ridge Stake, 1911 East 1850 South
12/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spanish Fork Utah River Stake, 452 W 550 S
Springville
12/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Springville City, 717 S. 1200 W.
12/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Reams Springville Market, 759 East 400 South
_______________
Weber
Ogden
12/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home, 1102 N 1200 W St
12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., McKay-Dee Hospital, 4401 S. Harrison Blvd.
12/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Edward Jones - Kirk Johnson's Office, 1104 Country Hills Dr
12/29/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Ogden Mound Fort Stake, 373 15th Street
West Haven
12/30/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Ogden Utah West Stake, 3271 West 2550 South