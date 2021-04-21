Red Cross 'Sound the Alarm' campaign promotes home fire safety

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross is helping families to make their homes safer with its "Sound the Alarm" campaign, which helps people prepare their response plans in the event of a house fire.

Seven people die in house fires every day in the United States. The American Red Cross is looking to decrease that number.

The organization holds 20-minute sessions to teach families about the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and to create action plans.

"It’s been really unfortunate. We’ve seen a spike in the number of home fires and the number of fatalities lately across Utah and Nevada and having even one working smoke alarm in your home can double the likelihood of survival,” said Mallory Santa Cruz, a regional program manager with the American Red Cross.

The campaign runs through May 8 and aims to educate 100,000 people about house fires.

Visit soundthealarm.org/Utah for further details.

