Red Flag wind warnings for southern Utah all this week

SALT LAKE CITY — There was big news Monday out of southern Utah where Hurricane Valley Fire officials announced they now have full-time staffing of fire station 43 in LaVerkin.

That means 24/7 service for one of the fastest-growing regions in our state. And it couldn’t come at a better time with red flag wind warnings for that area all this week.

Fire station 43 will now have five firefighters/EMTs, a fire engine, an ambulance, and a brush truck. And they may be put to the test very soon due to these red flag wind warnings.

Even though it’s been cool and relatively wet across northern Utah this spring, experts say southern Utah is missing out on a lot of the precipitation. And with these warm temperatures, the winds, and the very low humidity, it means a lot of grasses and brush are drying out even earlier than normal. That is creating early-season fire conditions.

“Going into this week we’re going to see a continuation of those hot, dry conditions," said Mike Seaman with the National Weather Service. "We’re going to see Southwest winds picking up each day Monday, Tuesday, and again Thursday. And that combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures are going to create a considerable fire weather danger.”

Fire station 43 will be serving several communities surrounding LaVerkin including Leeds, Toquerville, and Springdale.