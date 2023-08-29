Red Rocks coach remains on job despite investigation into abuse, intimidation

SALT LAKE CITY — The successful Red Rocks gymnastics program at the University of Utah and head coach Tom Farden are under investigation after claims of emotional abuse and physical intimidation.

On Tuesday, the university confirmed that despite the investigation, Farden is not on administrative leave and remains in charge of the program.

Shannon Miller Cox is the Acting Executive Director and Founder of Journey of Hope, a non-profit in Salt Lake County that provides a variety of services for people, including those who are fleeing violence and domestic violence.

Miller Cox says she was approached five months ago by the parents of four University of Utah gymnasts whose identities have not been revealed.

"Who were concerned for the emotional welfare of their children and damage that had been done," said Miller Cox. "There was a fear that the ongoing pressure would result in a completed suicide."

The report in the Deseret News revealed former gymnasts and their parents allege verbal and emotional abuse, as well as physical intimidation by Farden.

"Body shaming food control, threats, lots of threats, to withdraw scholarships, give up," said Miller Cox. "Yeah, move them out of scholarship positions and most of these girls couldn't afford college without the scholarship and their dreams would be thwarted.

"A scraper that scrapes off the excess dust on the bars was thrown at a female athlete."

Farden has been with the program since 2011, eventually taking over as the solo head coach in 2020.

During his tenure in charge, the Red Rocks have won four Pac-12 regular season championships and three-straight Pac-12 Championships. The team has also netted a third-place finish at the last three NCAA Championships.

The university said Monday that after learning of concerns within the gymnastics program, they ordered an outside independent review which began in July. A final report is expected in the coming weeks.

"Trauma informed and responsive initiation with all of the athletes, the ability to process and be believed, the ability to see outside therapists and to talk to people that can help them with their mental health issues," said Miller Cox.

FOX 13 News reached out to the university's athletics department for a statement from Farden and were told he was made aware of our inquiry, but to this point, he has not released a statement.