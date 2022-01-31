Watch
Red tailed hawk rescued after being stuck in grill of a car in northern Utah

<b>Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah</b>
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jan 31, 2022
A red tailed hawk was rescued after it became stuck in the grill of a car at high speed, according to wildlife officials in northern Utah.

Miraculously, the bird seemed to be uninjured, wildlife officials said in a social media post after the animal went through x-rays.

'This Mature Red-tailed Hawk arrived yesterday after an encounter with a "sudden stop" as it became embedded at high speed into the grill of a car," the post from Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah read. "The initial X-ray wasn't easy to read, but we couldn't see or feel anything broken and 'she' will need another set of radio-graphs to get a better understanding of any possible injuries she might have."

But for now, the rehab center said, she's "feisty" and her body and wings appear to be fine.

