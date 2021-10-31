Registered sex offender exposes himself to trick or treaters, including children

PROVO, Utah — A registered sex offender allegedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters Saturday night, including three children under 14.

The man was identified as Steven Little, 48 of Provo.

A father of one of the trick-or-treaters allegedly had a video of Little answering the door completely nude and inviting the children inside.

Police responded to the incident at 400 South block of 1144 East in Provo.

Little will face five charges of lewdness and three charges of lewdness involving a child. Because Little is a registered sex offender, the eight counts of lewdness are third degree felonies.

He is being held without bail.