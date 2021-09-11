Remembering 9/11 in Utah: Memorials and acts of service around the state

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Find out what memorial services and service events are happening around the state as we vow to never forget.

Grantsville 9/11 Event

Where: Firestation at 26 North Center Street

GRANTSVILLE, UT

When: 6:46 a.m. for flag raising, 6-9 p.m. for other memorial service

There will be a flag raising ceremony and moment of silence in the morning. In the evening, there will be a speaker event followed by fireworks.

9/11 Remembrance Program

Where: Nephi City Park, 600 North Mainstreet

NEPHI, UT

When: 7:30 a.m.

The event includes a silent auction, bake sale, fun run, and flag retiring ceremonies with guest speaker, Congressman, Burgess Owens. Nephi Lion's Club will be serving a complimentary breakfast to all veterans, police, firemen, EMS, and partners.

Utah County Commission 9/11 Event

Where: West lawn of the Utah County Historic Courthouse, 51 South University Ave

PROVO, UT

When: 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., and 10:02 a.m.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square 9/11 Concert

Where: Streamed online or on youtube

When: 8:46 a.m.

The broadcast will be narrated by award-winning journalist Jane Clayson Johnson and a special encore performance will be broadcast on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

9/11 Flag Raising

Where: Mountain of Faith Lutheran Church, 560 S. Main

TOOELE, UT

When: 9:00 a.m.

Day of Service- Hygiene kit assembly

Where: Centerville Junior High, 625 S Main Street

CENTERVILLE, UT

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

9/11 Patriotic Event

Where: Historic Town Square, 50 South Main Street

ST. GEORGE, UT

When: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The event includes music, speakers, and kid activities.

Granite Education Foundation 9/11 Food kit assembly

Where: Granite Education Foundation Donation & Distribution Center, 3099 S. 1030 West

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

When: 11:00 a.m.

Weber remembers 9/11

Where: Exhibit Hall of the Weber County Fairgrounds

WEBER, UT

When: 10 a.m.

Approximately 30 new Marine Recruits (referred to as “Poolees”) will be sworn in at the Weber County Fairgrounds by John Cole, a Utah Veteran Marine who served in World War II’s Iwo Jima Battle.

9/11 Special Service

Where: 343 East 25 Street

OGDEN, UT

When: 12 p.m.

The service will honor fallen firefighters from across the nation. Weber High School’s Chamber Quire will sing the National Anthem, and an ensemble group from the Quire will perform a number. The guest speaker for the ceremony will be Major General (Retired) Brian Tarbet, who served as the Adjutant General for the Utah National Guard when the Global War on Terrorisim began.

Drive-by Memorial Honoring Sgt. Taylor Hoover

Where: Along the sidewalk in front of Cedarwood at Sandy Senior Living Community, located at 10970 South 700 East

SANDY, UT

When: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

A drive-by memorial hour honoring Marine Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover, one of the fallen soldiers of the Kabul airport attack who grew up in the Sandy area. A balloon release will take place in the middle of the hour.

Harley Davidson Salt Lake City 9/11 Event

Where: 8886 South Sandy Parkway Blvd

SANDY, UT

When: The ride leaves South Valley Harley-Davidson in Sandy at 10:00 a.m.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Harley-Davidson of Intermountain Harley-Davidson will host the annual Fire Ride this Saturday, September 11. 600-800 motorcycles are expected to attend. The legions of attending riders will enjoy a fully escorted procession by the Utah Highway Patrol and Unified Police Department through the heart of Salt Lake Valley beginning on 90th South and State Street, to the I-80 interchange in South Salt Lake before heading north into Davis and Weber County, ending at the Municipal Gardens in downtown Ogden.

American Legion 9/11 Event

Where: PRICE, UT

When: 10 a.m.

Riverton 9/11 Flag Display

Where: 1452 West 12600 South

RIVERTON, UT

When: 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

A special flag display at Riverton City Park to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The display will be open from Thursday, September 2 to Sunday, September 13, 2021. It includes 911 American flags that symbolize that tragic day in our nation’s history as well as special educational boards that provide a timeline of events and sobering facts to teach or remind visitors about the attacks.

Utah Flag Healing Display

Where: Sandy City Promenade

SANDY, UT

When: 6:00 p.m. motorcycle ride, 7:00 p.m. special program

Events will begin with a motorcycle ride, “Ride to Remember,” where riders are meeting at Barbary Coast Saloon at 5:00pm, KSU at 6pm, and riding into the field with a police escort.special program at 7:00 pm, to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks. The renowned Utah Symphony will perform patriotic music overlooking the powerful sea of red, white, and blue. The performance will be in conjunction with the annual “Honoring the Fallen” ceremony. This program honors each branch of the United States Military and all Utah first responders. The patriotic observance will also include an F-35 flyover performed by the US Air Force, presentation of colors, 21- gun salute, a bugle performance of Taps, and a performance by The Utah Pipe Band.

