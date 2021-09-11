Remembering 9/11: Utah’s response

What were you doing on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001?

FOX 13 dipped into its archives for a glimpse at how the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania affected life in Utah.

The Salt Lake International Airport fell silent after hundreds of flights were canceled.

Many Utahns donated blood.

Utah firefighters traveled to New York to assist in search and rescue efforts.

Members of the armed forces, and their families, braced for deployment orders.

And the security of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games was called into question.

Watch the video above for the full story.