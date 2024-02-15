Renderings give first look into Salt Lake City 'Power District' that could include MLB stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled their plans Thursday for the proposed "Power District," on the west side of Salt Lake City that could be the location of a brand new MLB stadium.

Development at the Power District will begin this year, with leaders saying the construction of new headquarters for Rocky Mountain Power in late 2024 will kick off the project.

Renderings released show green spaces, shopping, residences, businesses and an enormous stadium in the center of Salt Lake City's west side.

LHM Company/Miller Family The Power District, a nearly 100-acre site adjacent to the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River, features unprecedented transportation access ideally located between the Salt Lake City International Airport and downtown. The project will serve as an economic and cultural catalyst for the state and the westside community. The project is a historic development opportunity to create a modern, sustainable, and vibrant space for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. It will feature views of the downtown skyline and the pristine Wasatch Mountains and is readily accessible from I-80, I-215, I-15 and TRAX. The Power District also serves as an ideal, shovel-ready site for an MLB ballpark.

LHM Company/The Miller Family The Power District, a nearly 100-acre site adjacent to the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River, features unprecedented transportation access ideally located between the Salt Lake City International Airport and downtown. The project will serve as an economic and cultural catalyst for the state and the westside community. The project is a historic development opportunity to create a modern, sustainable, and vibrant space for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. It will feature views of the downtown skyline and the pristine Wasatch Mountains and is readily accessible from I-80, I-215, I-15 and TRAX. The Power District also serves as an ideal, shovel-ready site for an MLB ballpark.

The proposed development comes with a price tag, with LHM Company investing more than $3.5 billion into the project.

Located on nearly 100 acres by the Utah State Fairpark and Jordan River, development leaders believe the project will "serve as an economic and cultural catalyst for the state and westside community."

“My parents, Larry and Gail Miller, grew up on the westside and were proud to be part of that community. We now have a multi-generational opportunity to take all the great things about that community, add resources to it and create something special," said Greg Miller, vice board chair of LHM Company.

LHM Company/The Miller Family The Power District, a nearly 100-acre site adjacent to the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River, features unprecedented transportation access ideally located between the Salt Lake City International Airport and downtown. The project will serve as an economic and cultural catalyst for the state and the westside community. The project is a historic development opportunity to create a modern, sustainable, and vibrant space for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. It will feature views of the downtown skyline and the pristine Wasatch Mountains and is readily accessible from I-80, I-215, I-15 and TRAX. The Power District also serves as an ideal, shovel-ready site for an MLB ballpark.

LHM Company leaders are working closely with Salt Lake City, the Utah State Fairpark Board, the Jordan River Commission and state leaders to make their vision come to life for a "modern, sustainable and vibrant space for businesses, residents and visitors alike," a release reads.

“The westside is a gathering place for so many people and an opportunity to be a showcase as people are visiting our state for the first time to see this incredible development as well as potentially Major League Baseball sitting right there welcoming people into the capital city," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox in a statement.

Leaders emphasized a partnership between the new Power District and Utah State Faripark that will "allow investment in Fairpark infrastructure."

LHM Company/Miller Family The Power District, a nearly 100-acre site adjacent to the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River, features unprecedented transportation access ideally located between the Salt Lake City International Airport and downtown. The project will serve as an economic and cultural catalyst for the state and the westside community. The project is a historic development opportunity to create a modern, sustainable, and vibrant space for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. It will feature views of the downtown skyline and the pristine Wasatch Mountains and is readily accessible from I-80, I-215, I-15 and TRAX. The Power District also serves as an ideal, shovel-ready site for an MLB ballpark.

The development boasts green space, trails, a beautified Jordan River area, housing, local dining and retail and picture-perfect views of the Utah mountains in an area that will be walkable, bikeable and connected to public transportation.

While it's not official that Utah will receive a Major League Baseball team, it's no secret that LHM Company and other Utah leaders are pushing for major-league baseball in the beehive state.

Renderings include plans for a brand-new ballpark in the power district, which would be an "idea, shovel-ready site" for a stadium, leaders said in a release.

LHM Company/Miller Family The Power District, a nearly 100-acre site adjacent to the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River, features unprecedented transportation access ideally located between the Salt Lake City International Airport and downtown. The project will serve as an economic and cultural catalyst for the state and the westside community. The planned, multi-function mixed-use development will feature abundant green space and trails, a beautified Jordan River walk, innovative residential options, majestic views, a focus on local dining and retail, a potential Major League ballpark, and will be walkable, bikeable, and transit connected.