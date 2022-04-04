Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Renowned dinosaur tracks near Moab were damaged because BLM failed to take precautions, new agency report says

The damage was minor and could have been worse, according to an agency paleontologist that reviewed construction damage at Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite.
RM4L52G4XVBMXFJDBJG4ROKHT4.jpeg
Mike McCue
The wooden boardwalk around the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite outside Moab, pictured here on Jan. 30, 2022, has been removed and stacked by a contractor hired by the Bureau of Land Management as part of the site’s renovation. Moab residents are concerned the contractor damaged the tracksite, considered among the significant in the nation, by driving heavy equipment over the tracks.
RM4L52G4XVBMXFJDBJG4ROKHT4.jpeg
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 08:50:25-04

The Bureau of Land Management failed to take the necessary precautions to protect dinosaur tracks at one of the nation’s most important sites near Moab, resulting in irreparable damage — albeit minor — to several of the footprints, according to a report released last week.

The report by the BLM regional paleontologist in Wyoming said that, given the importance of the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite, the agency should have had an expert review a plan to rebuild a boardwalk and the public should be given a greater opportunity to weigh in before proceeding with the project.

Days after the project began, visitors to the site noticed tire tracks and a backhoe parked near some of the footprints and notified BLM, which halted construction.

“Even though the overall damage to the site was minimal, had the project not been stopped, it is likely that much greater damage would have occurred with increased construction activities,” according to the review by Brent Breithaupt, the regional paleontologist in the BLM’s Wyoming state office.

Read more at The Salt Lake Tribune

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere