Rep. Brian King considers run for governor

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Brian King confirmed to FOX 13 News he is contemplating a run for Utah governor in 2024.

"I’m looking into it," he said Thursday. "I mean, look: we have such a tilted playing field here in Utah we have had for decades. Where we've got one party control of the legislature, one party controlling the governor’s office for 40 years almost. I just think we’ve got to have a better context for political discussion about important policies that affect Utahns."

Rep. King said he would force policy conversations amongst the Republican supermajority in the legislature. He told FOX 13 News he would focus on reproductive freedom, the Great Salt Lake, housing, growth and education funding.

The former House Minority Leader in the Utah State Legislature, who represents a chunk of Salt Lake City's east side, said he will decide by the end of this month on a run. If he chooses to seek the Democratic nomination, he would be unable to seek re-election to the legislature.

Rep. King would join a growing list of candidates seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Governor Spencer Cox, who intends to seek re-election.. Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, announced he intends to seek the GOP nomination. Former Utah GOP Chair Carson Jorgensen is also rumored to be considering a run for the Republican nomination.