Rep. Karen Kwan seeks to replace Sen. Karen Mayne in the Utah State Senate

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Karen Kwan, D-Taylorsville, confirmed to FOX 13 News on Thursday that she would seek the Utah State Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Karen Mayne.

Sen. Mayne, a powerful force on Utah's Capitol Hill, is resigning from the Utah State Legislature citing an "unexpected turn" in her health as she battles cancer. The West Valley City Democrat, beloved by colleagues on both sides of the aisle, stunned many with her announcement.

Rep. Kwan, who has served six years in the legislature representing much of the same area as Sen. Mayne, is the first to formally seek to fill that vacancy.

"During my time in the legislature, I have built strong relationships with members on both sides of the aisle while advocating for Utah’s working families and look forward to continuing Senator Mayne’s legacy of bipartisanship and effective legislation," she said in a statement.

Rep. Kwan called Sen. Mayne a "mentor."

"While I know these are big shoes to fill, I believe I am the best person to represent Senate District 12. As a seasoned legislator with a track record of success, I am ready to step up on day one to deliver for the constituents of this district," she said.

It is Salt Lake County Democratic Party delegates who will chose the replacement for Sen. Mayne. That is expected to happen in a special election later this month.