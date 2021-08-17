Report alleges misuse of $109 million in public funds for fossil fuel projects

SALT LAKE CITY — A conservation organization is releasing a report today alleging that Utah misused more than $109 million in public funds by funneling them to fossil fuel extraction in violation of the federal Mineral Leasing Act.

Utah Clean Infrastructure Coalition's report alleges that Utah’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board (a governor-appointed board of locally elected officials and representatives from state agencies) is using revenues from mining on federal lands to develop projects such as a proposed oil railway and oil refinery, instead of funding infrastructure projects in rural communities, as required under the law.

"Once again, we are watching the state crush the needs of local communities," said former Salt Lake City mayor and State Representative Jackie Biskupski.

Oil, gas and coal companies pay the federal government for the right to develop federally owned minerals on public lands and pay royalties for any minerals they extract. Congress intended this money to be used to help rural communities experiencing rapid growth and infrastructure challenges.

These actions take a toll on the surrounding communities, and under the law, the impact from increased drilling and mining must be used to help make communities whole.

"Once again, we are watching the state crush the needs of our local communities," she says. @fox13 #utpol #Utah pic.twitter.com/1VYaozIZtJ — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) August 17, 2021

But a 2020 report from Utah’s Office of the Legislative Auditor General raised serious concerns about the Community Impact Board, including improper funding of economic development projects.

Small towns, cities and special improvement districts in Utah have requested funding for projects that have not yet been funded, including water and sewer services, recreation centers, road improvements, and public safety equipment.

Participating in the press conference today were former Salt Lake City mayor and State Representative Jackie Biskupski and representatives from the Center for Biological Diversity, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, Sierra Club, Rural Utah Project, Utah Physicians for a Health Environment, Utah Tar Sands Resistance, Living Rivers, Utah Environmental Caucus, No Coal In Oakland, No Coal In Richmond and Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah (HEAL Utah).

