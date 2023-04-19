Report card says Utah air quality is among the worst for ozone and particle pollution

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s air quality has room to improve according to a new report from the American Lung Association.

The 2023 “State of the Air” report looks at nationwide data collected between 2019 and 2021.

The report found Salt Lake City ranked 10th worst in the nation for ozone pollution and 19th worst for particle pollution.

“In states like Utah and across the western states – we are seeing declines in air quality,” explained Nick Torres with the American Lung Association. “More and more pollution as other parts of the country are seeing improvements.”

Seven counties in Utah including Salt Lake, Davis, Duchesne, Tooele, Uintah, Utah and Weber received “F” grades for the number of days considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or worse caused by ozone pollution. The study looked at the trends over three years to determine grades.

“By focusing on a long-term span we avoid some of the short-term spikes and show it's a trend we need to address,” Torres said.

The American Lung Association recommends community members check air quality statistics daily and move activities indoors when air quality is poor.

People are also urged to reduce their contributions to air pollution by prioritizing walking, biking and taking public transportation.

Windows and doors can also be made more efficient against allowing polluted air into buildings.