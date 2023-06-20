Report ranks Provo fifth-best run city in U.S.

PROVO, Utah — Provo was ranked the fifth best-run city in the United States according to a recent study that ranked the best- and worst-run cities in the country.

WalletHub, a personal financial company, ranked the most populated 149 cities in America on six key categories: 1) financial stability, 2) education, 3) health, 4) safety, 5) economy and 6) infrastructure and pollution.

Provo ranked sixth for the quality of its city services and ninth for safety, as well as having the fifth highest high school graduation rate.

In total, 36 metrics were used to rate cities, with each graded on a 100 point scale.

Metrics include a city's pedestrian-friendliness, access to the Internet, recreation, housing prices, unemployment rate, and household income.

Local leaders were evaluated on how well they manage and spend public funds.

Read the full report here.

