Report reveals stay-at-home moms nearly double among Millennials, Gen Z

SALT LAKE CITY — What is it like to be a mom in 2023? The 6th Annual State of Motherhood (SOM) report aims to answer that question by surveying almost 10,000 mothers across America from February 26th to March 13, 2023.

The data is collected and compiled by Motherly, a lifestyle brand geared toward millennial and Gen Z moms.

FOX 13 News sat down for an interview with Motherly’s Co-Founder and CEO, Jill Koziol, of Park City, to learn more about this year’s findings.

“Affordable childcare was really the big thing that stuck out in this year’s study that’s pushing mothers to stop working,” explains Koziol.

Data shows stay-at-home mothers almost doubled from 15 percent in 2022 to 25 percent in 2023.

In addition, the SOM survey reports an increase in moms taking- on household and family responsibilities than during the height of the pandemic at 58 percent. That’s up two-percent over 2022.

In other areas, mothers are saying they are less intimate with their partners. Date nights are less frequent, too. They’re also seeking more professional, mental health help.

Koziol explains, “Nearly 46 percent of today’s mothers are actually in therapy right now.”

While signs of regression are evident in this year’s survey, Koziol said there are positive takeaways.

“We are seeing moms demand the support, prioritizing their own mental and physical health with sleep...and seeking therapy,” she explains. “They are finding their voice and not afraid to be asking for help.”

Looking at the big picture, Koziol would like mothers and their allies to use this data to have open conversations at home, work, and/or among legislators to help moms continue to excel and grow in as well as outside of the home.

Koziol says Motherly now has about 30 million women who engage in their platform each month. They recently began offering free courses, to make it more inclusive to all moms.