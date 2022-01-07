Report: Salt Lake City a finalist for hosting Republican National Convention

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report Friday morning says that Salt Lake City is a finalist to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

That's where the presidential nominee is chosen.

Politico says Nashville, Milwaukee, and Pittsburgh are also in the running.

Members of the Republican National Committee will visit Salt Lake City soon as they consider a host city.

Considerations include hotel capacity, facilities, corporate sponsorship and other factors, according to the news outlet. A city’s ability to support the massive security that comes with a presidential nomination is also a factor.

Representatives for the cities under consideration are expected to be present at the committee’s upcoming Salt Lake City winter meeting, according to Politico.