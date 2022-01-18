Report: Snowboarder collides with moose at Park City resort

PARK CITY, Utah — After being knocked unconscious and brought to the hospital, a snowboarder who collided with a moose at Park City Mountain Resort is said to be recovering.

KPCW reported, the young male snowboarder who crashed into the moose this past weekend was knocked out and treated by ski patrol. He was then taken to the base clinic for evaluation. Because of further complications, he was taken to the hospital where he's recovering.

Because Park City Mountain Resort is private and has their own medical staff and facilities on site, KPCW reported, the local sheriff's office did not have a report and were unable to provide more information. Visit KPCW to read more.

Utah wildlife officers tell FOX 13 that just in the past week they have had to wrangle 13 moose around the state who have come too close to humans.

Between January 8-15, wildlife officers responded to 12 separate reports of loose moose — involving 13 animals — with many of them being near I-80 in Summit County.