SALT LAKE CITY — Free agent Rudy Gay has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, according to multiple reports.

ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Tuesday that Gay will sign a two-year deal that includes a player option.

Gay has spent the past four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and averaged 11.4 points last season while hitting just over 38.1% on 3-pointers.

The 34-year-old is starting his 16th NBA season with previous stops in Toronto, Sacramento and Memphis.