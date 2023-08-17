Watch Now
Rescue crews desperately try to rescue trapped victim after major crash

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights rescue crews are attempting to rescue a person from a wrecked vehicle after a major crash at the Interstate 215 and Highland Drive interchange.

The crash occurred where I-215 meets Highland Drive Wednesday evening. Southbound traffic on Highland Drive is completely blocked off with the I-215 off-ramp closed.

Officials advise to avoid the area as rescue crews attempt to rescue the trapped individual from the vehicle.

