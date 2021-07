SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue crews responded to two incidents of hikers stuck in the Wasatch Mountains on Sunday.

The first call was for two hikers on Mount Superior, stranded on a steep slope.

SLCOSAR Crews in the process of rescuing hikers near Mount Olympus, Mount Superior, Alpine Ridge near Red Baldy on Sunday, July 26, 2021.

Several teams responded. The hikers were escorted back to the trail.

While preparing for that incident, another hiker got stuck in steep terrain near Red Baldy.

He was assisted to a ridge where a helicopter flew him down.

No one was hurt.