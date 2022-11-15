Research suggests Utah needs work fostering women-owned businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah continues to play catch-up in its support for women-owned businesses.

The Utah Women and Leadership Project (UWLP) and the Women’s Business Center of Utah released research findings last month after surveying 251 women-owned businesses in The Beehive State.

National data ranks Utah 45th in the country since 16 percent of businesses in the state are women-owned.

However, Utah ranks second when it comes to the growth of women-owned businesses (77 percent increase) over the last 20 years.

FOX 13 News talked with Karen Stone, who has been a realtor in Park City for two years. Prior to that, Stone worked in real estate for 13 years in New York City. Stone has listings in both states currently.

She talked about her experience while working in real estate in Utah Versus New York.

“The biggest difference I have been able to see is the person that I generally report to has been male or at least the owners are male,” Stone explained.

She observed more women in leadership roles in New York.

Stone also noted fewer networking opportunities for women in business in Utah. However, she’s not sure if that’s a result of living in Park City, or if that’s a trend statewide.

Stone will emcee Tuesday’s free networking event at Ken Garff Scholarship Club inside Rice Eccles Stadium called "Start the Spark!" The event will also be available on Zoom for participants to virtually attend.