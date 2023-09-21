Residents baffled over zig-zag sidewalk in Salt Lake City neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A new sidewalk in the 9th and 9th neighborhood of Salt Lake City has residents baffled and questioning the design.

The neighborhood is busy, both with normal traffic and pedestrians. The giant rainbow whale, as well as numerous small businesses and eclectic houses, make the neighborhood a magnet for visitors.

While most residents love the new, extra-wide bike path in the area, they disapprove of the regular sidewalk.

Instead of a straight path across the street, you zig-zag, turn left and go straight.

John Larsen, the Transportation Director with Salt Lake City and explained the reason behind the sidewalk.

He said the design was intended to enhance pedestrian safety and revitalize the neighborhood.

The unconventional route is part of the "Nine Line Trail" which runs from Redwood Road all the way to Hogle Zoo. Planners wanted the trail and the sidewalk to cross the street together, hence, the creative zig-zag.

“You see, we kind of pulled the trail out a little bit and we pulled the sidewalk in so they can cross together and be seen together by drivers when they're turning on and off the street," Larsen said.

He also conceded that the design isn't perfect as many pedestrians are more likely to cut across the grass rather than follow the path.

“Part of that's just the challenge of doing a project where we're retrofitting kind of a new design into what's existing," Larsen said. "So sometimes you end up with stuff that's maybe not optimal.”

Whether the unique sidewalk remains a permanent fixture of the area or undergoes some modifications remains to be seen. To voice your opinion for the next phase of construction, click here.