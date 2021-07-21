Residents express concerns over Bangerter Highway changes

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is listening to residents concerned about the impact of a major construction project.

UDOT is developing a project that would remove stop lights at several intersections along Bangerter Highway.

WATCH: UDOT evaluating freeway-style interchanges along Bangerter Highway

UDOT says the removal of the stop lights would help Bangerter operate more like a freeway and create a safer environment for drivers.

Over the next month, several town halls are planned for residents to ask questions and voice their concerns.

Tuesday evening, a virtual town hall was held focusing on the project at the intersection of Bangerter and 4700 South.

Several residents who own homes or operate businesses near the highway asked if they could be forced to move if their property is needed for the construction.

“With all these Bangerter interchanges, there’s always going to be, unfortunately, impacts to residents along the facility,” said Brian Allen, a project manager. “At this time, we don’t know what the impacts are. We are going through and developing different alternatives based on projected traffic in 2050.”

READ: New Mountain View Corridor intersection sees multiple crashes in just days

Properties that are impacted will be known later this year after the completion of an environmental impact study.

The "right of way" process in which UDOT would acquire properties would begin in early 2022 after neighborhood meetings are held with landowners.

Construction on the project could begin as early as 2023.

An in-person town hall is scheduled for Wednesday at John F. Kennedy Junior High School in West Valley City. The presentation gets underway at 6 p.m.