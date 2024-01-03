Residents upset as commission votes to expand West Weber Inland Port project

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to expand the project area for the West Weber Inland Port. The resolution will allocate approximately 9,000 acres to create the project.

“It gives us the ability to partner with the state, with the Inland Port Board and it gives us the ability to pick and choose and have input on the businesses, the industry that may go there," said Commissioner Gage Froerer.

About 20 people spoke in the public comment period about the project, with most in opposition because of the possible impact it could have on the wetlands. The area sits near waterfowl management areas on the eastern shore of the Great Salt Lake.

“I feel that its completely contrary to what we’re trying to do with preserving Great Salt Lake and its wetlands," said Elizabeth Weight. “There is no such thing as mitigating disturbed wetlands. Once the natural state of wetlands is disrupted, especially to the degree that the inland port is planning, there's no such thing as restoring those to the functional effective state, for anything that they are – clean water, air, wildlife."

The commission approved a resolution in August to start planning with the Inland Port Authority, and Tuesday's actions continue the process. However, a big criticism has been the lack of public involvement so far.

“It was only put on the agenda last week, just before the holiday," complained Weber County resident Karen Thurber. "Alerts went out from a number of organizations, including my own church organization, to show up and a number of us did come.

"We feel that the amount of planning involved with this from the public’s point of view was absolutely inadequate. We need to take six months or even a year to get public opinion, especially from residents on the west side."

Commissions say the vote isn’t a final approval and is still a long-term project, so they do want to address people’s concerns.

“All the concerns that were brought up were valid concerns: air quality, wetlands issues, water reuse, all are concerns, valid questions," explained Froerer. "What we have the ability to do is through infrastructure, that we would entertain with the Inland Port, because they have the ability to look at things like wetlands and air quality, that are at the end of the day, controlled by state or feds.”

Further discussion of the project and long-term benefits for the county are on the Utah Inland Port Authority’s agenda next Wednesday.