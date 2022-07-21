‘Rest in peace, Arros;’ Army veteran K-9 who also served in Utah is remembered

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Public Safety Department is honoring a K-9 officer that served in Utah law enforcement as well as in the Army.

His name is Arros, and a tweet honored his service to the people of Utah and his service to our country.

It also says “Rest in peace, Arros.”

When he joined the Utah Highway Patrol, Arros served as an explosive-detection K-9 and worked at the state capitol and special events throughout Utah.

DPS

Before joining the UHP, Arros served with the Army’s 1st Special Forces Group, specializing in tracking, apprehension and explosives detection.

DPS

The department expressed its thanks to Project K-9 for supporting Arros and other retired canines who dedicated their lives to protecting others.