Restaurants, flower shops busy for Mother's Day with end of pandemic in sight

SALT LAKE CITY — Mother's Day in Utah is shaping up to be big.

Dozens of restaurants have no reservations available for morning brunch, and florists have phones ringing off the hook.

“For some reason, it seems like the floodgates are open a little bit and people are ready to move around,” said Jerry Rose with Hillside Floral in Cottonwood Heights.

He has seen lines out the door and orders coming in nonstop over the last several days.

“Last year was our biggest Mother's Day ever,” Rose said, adding that they were one of the only shops in town open. “I think we will eclipse that!”

The COVID-19 "endgame" bill has now lifted restrictions in Utah, and as businesses begin to open and lift restrictions further, people seem to feel more comfortable.

Rose says people are ready to be with their families again.

“To see a grandmother that they maybe haven’t seen in a year at an old folks' home,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time away from our family, and this allows us to all get together and feel better about our lives.”

While flowers are flying off the shelves, Sunday's options for brunch are slim as well.

“Everyone who’s calling is saying, 'We want to celebrate mom. Can you please, please, please, please help?'” said Kimi Eklund, the owner of Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House. “I am so excited… We have 260 guests tomorrow, and it will be almost a thousand in the last four days. It will be completely insane!”

Eklund is excited as diners continue to return in-person.

“I just want people to still be safe and use caution, and just know that we all love you to come back and visit us,” she said. “Happy Mother's Day.”