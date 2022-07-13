OREM, Utah — Many local residents attended a city council meeting Tuesday night as an independent consulting company revealed their findings from a comprehensive feasibility study for Orem to have its own school district.

The move would remove Orem from Utah's largest school district, Alpine School District.

Orem City Mayor David Young and members of the Orem City Council voted to conduct the study back in February. The study was conducted over the next few months and was presented to the public with four likely scenarios.

The four scenarios include situations where the district splits, but bonds are either left on the table for Alpine School District or not.

The study concluded that a new Orem School District would be financially viable and sustainable.

In addition to financial viability, the study reviewed eight key areas: school district growth, unresolved seismic safety issues, student test scores, Title I concerns, teacher pay and benefits, class sizes, student enrollment, and local representation.

There will be an informational question-and-answer meeting on the study for residents on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at the Orem City Center, then two more on July 19 and July 28 at the same time and location.

Click here to view the full study.