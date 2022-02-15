Retired Ogden K9 fighting for his life with mysterious illness

OGDEN, Utah — A retired Ogden K9 is fighting for his life at a veterinary hospital after contracting a mysterious illness.

Havoc worked with the Ogden Police Department for six years before retiring in 2020, according to a GoFundMe created to raise funds for his medical bills.

During his police career, Havoc had a number of accomplishments, including saving a citizen’s life as well as his partner's, and has always been loyal to his family.

According to page organizer Norma Swink, Havoc went in to the emergency room on Feb. 7 after having breathing issues and symptoms of dehydration.

GoFundMe

His family was told the dog had cancer and a urinary tract infection, and was sent home with antibiotics. Throughout the night, Havoc was unable to keep food and water down and was taken back to the hospital hours later.

Swink said the cancer diagnosis was undetermined as they have not been able to find any tumors or where the abnormal cells are coming from.

Havoc has had X-rays, blood work, and CT scans with no answers.

Havoc's owner is still a police officer and his wife is a full-time student with a part-time job. The couple also has two young children to round out the family who stay with him as much as possible.

GoFundMe

"[Havoc] loves his walks and his favorite- tug o war with the kids," wrote Swink. "Havoc is a special K9 to his family. He thinks he’s a lap and does not hesitate to crawl on anyone’s lap once they sit down. He’s loving and loyal. He’s always been a member of the family from the time he arrived. He knew the difference between work and home life. Havoc’s ears perk up and his tail wags a bit when his family is allowed to visit. He has enough fight left in him get through thus time. We are not giving up on him. He has protected so many and now he protects his family full time."